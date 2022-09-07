Police serve search warrant at home of Clark County official in connection with stabbing death of reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is serving a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of a Clark County official in connection with the stabbing death of a local newspaper reporter.

A FOX5 photographer captured photos as police were at a home located in the Peccole Ranch area in the west Las Vegas Valley. According to the Clark County Assessor’s office, the home is registered to Robert Telles.

Telles currently serves as Clark County Public Administrator, according to the county’s website.

Las Vegas police said previously that Jeff German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call.

The Clark County Coroner’s office stated that German died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide.

German had previously written a series of reports about Telles during his re-election bid, reports that did not put Telles in a favorable light. Telles lost the bid for re-election.

In an email late Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Clark County said they “have no comment at this time.”

An SUV was seen being towed from Telles’ home on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle appeared to match the description of an SUV that Las Vegas police shared a photo of in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police had released a photo of a vehicle that officers were looking for in connection with the incident.

BACKGROUND: https://t.co/MNyKsbveev pic.twitter.com/TX3SW1g16B — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 7, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

