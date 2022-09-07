Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An officer-involved shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis City.

The police department’s Force Investigative Unit was called to a hostage situation near Page and Hodiamont. Officers said their preliminary information was that a man barricaded himself inside a home while officers were attempting to take him into custody for felony warrants.

“A 7250 was initiated which led to an officer-involved shooting,” the St. Louis Police Department emailed News 4.

No other information has been released. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update this story as information is released.

