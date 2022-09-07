North County crash sends 7 people to the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment Tuesday after a head-on crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

The collision happened near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Coburg Lands Drive Tuesday. Two cars were involved. North County Fire and Rescue said seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment but didn’t say anything about their conditions.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.