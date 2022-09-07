New COVID-19 boosters to hit shelves across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to target the Omicron strain of the virus could hit local shelves in the metro as early as Wednesday.

Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur is one of a few places in the metro region expecting to have this new bivalent booster available. This booster shot will target both the original and Omicron’s BA-5 subvariants.

“Depends on the vaccine. If you’re gonna get the Pfizer vaccine, if you’re 12 or older, you can get the Pfizer booster vaccine,” Mercy Hospital Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Farrin Manian said. “If you’re 18 or older, you can only get the Moderna vaccine. If that’s what you wish to do but essentially 12 or older can get the Pfizer vaccine.”

While Mercy Hospital is expecting its order to arrive, other counties and cities are still awaiting supply. Both St. Louis City and St, Charles County have ordered booster shots.

St. Louis County has also ordered and expected their shipment to arrive sometime next week. As for local pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens have already started offering the new booster shot as they receive doses. News 4 did find appointments in the area as early as today.

The state health department website lists over a dozen health care providers that are also expecting to receive their own shipment of the new booster shot in the next week.

If you’ve recently gotten infected with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends waiting around three months before getting this shot.

