Mild & Dry, But The Weekend Brings Changes

Weather Discussion: The warm/mild and dry pattern continues until we get to the weekend. Thursday & Friday are similar days with sunshine and mild mornings leading to near normal warm afternoons. Great weather for the Cardinals day game Thursday which will have a first pitch temperature of 79 warming to 84 during the game.

The weekend brings changes as low pressure approaches from the Southeast with hit and miss Thunder showers. While hit and miss, some of these showers can provide a quick and heavy burst of rain. They tend to fade as the sun sets, and then we turn our attention to a cold front arriving Sunday.

Sunday: More scattered showers are possible Sunday with a 50% chance through the day. Behind this cold front we turn cooler into early next week with highs in the 70s

