Man sentenced to prison for assisting in catalytic converter thefts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing 39 catalytic converters and selling them.

D’Ante Carter, 38, admitted to conspiracy charges that alleged he acted as a lookout for someone else stealing catalytic converters from January through September of 2020. Charges say the men targeted trucks and vans parked at landscaping companies.

The charges go on to allege Carter and 31-year-old Matthew Jennings sold the stolen catalytic converters to a recycling company in Illinois. Jennings was indicted in April and pleaded not guilty to charges against him.

Carter will spend nine months in prison and was ordered to pay $46,001 in restitution.

