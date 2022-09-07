Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon.
Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Officers took one person into custody. He’s believed to be 17 years old. The victim is also believed to be 17.
