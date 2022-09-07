Give Day For First Responders Safety: Wright City Fire Protection

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV and HeroFund USA are teaming up to support first responders and emergency workers across the St. Louis area.

Watch News 4 Paige Hulsey speaks with the Wright City Fire Protection.

You can donate from 6 a.m.t o 7 p.m. by calling 833-549-2882, texting herofund to 44321, Venmo @herofundusa or online here.

