Give Day For First Responders Safety: St. Charles County Police

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV and HeroFund USA are teaming up to support first responders and emergency workers across the St. Louis area.

Watch News 4 Paige Hulsey speaks with the St. Charles Police Department.

You can donate from 6 a.m.t o 7 p.m. by calling 833-549-2882, texting herofund to 44321, Venmo @herofundusa or online here.

