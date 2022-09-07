$5.4M project to improve Airport Road through 2 north St. Louis counties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Roughly 22,000 vehicles drive through 1.7 miles of Airport Road from Interstate 70 east to North Florissant Road through Berkeley and Ferguson daily. With the frequent wear and tear on the road, local officials aim to improve the roadway with a multi-million dollar project.

Wednesday morning, Berkeley Mayor Babatunde Deinbo, State Rep. Raychel Proudie and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page unveil several changes to the area that the $5.4 million project will incorporate. Airport Road will be reduced from five lanes to three driving lanes -- one-way traffic in each direction with a shared center turned lane from Hanely Road to just west of North Florissant Road.

There will be bike lanes and upgrades to traffic signals, pedestrian signals, sidewalk/curb repairs and 60 ADA-accessible ramps.

“This has been a long time coming,” Proudie said. “I actually grew up on a street off of Airport Road. This isn’t just helpful to the citizens of Berkeley. It’s good for Kinloch and Ferguson and for the individuals who work at Boeing and Express Scripts.”

Airport Road Project (St. Louis County Transportation)

Echoing Proudie, Page said Airport Road is in need of care.

“St. Louis County’s Department of Transportation currently rates this section of Airport Road a 3on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10denotingpavement that’s in pristine condition,” Page said.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2023.

