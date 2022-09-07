48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak.

The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.

Although the water is not believed to be contaminated, officials recommend taking precautions to ensure it is safe.

