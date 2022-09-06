WANTED: ATF offers reward for information about gun theft ring targeting local stores

Caption
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and recovery of guns stolen from stores in the St. Louis area recently.

WATCH: Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at gun store in Wright City

ATF Agents working with several police departments in Missouri and Illinois have identified a theft ring. The theft ring is believed to have burglarized or attempted to burglarize at least five local gun stores over the past month.

The stores where the burglaries occurred were identified as Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Michael’s Arms Accessories in Edwardsville, and Osage County Gun, in Wright City. Attempted break-ins believed to have been committed by a theft ring occurred at Academy Sports stores in St. Peters and O’Fallon, Illinois.

In each incident, the suspects rammed stolen cars into the buildings. The group is said to have stolen more than 50 guns.

WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports

The ATF is offering a $7,500 reward in the case. Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov contact the ATF through their website, or text ATFKC to 63975. Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app.

