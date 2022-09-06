Sentence handed down for man who used St. Louis resident’s identity to enlist in Army, court records state

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who served in the Army under an assumed name has been sentenced for passport fraud.

DeLeo Antonio Barner, 60, had been living under an assumed name for 37 years, according to court records. Barner first used the name of a St. Louis resident in 1985 to enlist in the Army after being discharged under his own name. Barner, under the name “J.S.”, was honorably discharged while stationed in Germany.

After being honorably discharged, and under the name “J.S.”, Barner remained in Germany and reportedly began working for security firms. He continued to do so for 33 years. Court filings state Barner had six children who now live under his assumed name.

Barner’s victim attempted to apply for health insurance in 2018 but was told that he needed to access healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs because he was a veteran. The victim had never served in the military and alerted the Veterans Administration police.

A year later, special agents at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin interviewed Barner. The suspect admitted to using the victim’s identity to obtain five U.S. passports and Veterans Administration benefits.

In a plea agreement, Barner admitted to applying for a U.S. passport using the victim’s name. He also admitted to using that name in at least three passport renewals. He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years of supervised release. Barner previously served in time in jail, authorities state.

