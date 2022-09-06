Pritzker to unveil details about new Illinois State Police headquarters

Pritzker to unveil details about new Illinois State Police headquarters
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will announce details about Illinois State Police’s (ISP) new regional headquarters during a press conference in East St. Louis.

The current headquarters is in Collinsville but ISP recently got funding for a new facility. It’s expected to move from Madison County to St. Clair County.

