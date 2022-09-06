Police investigate quadruple shooting in North City

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both taken to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. While an investigation was underway, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. All victims are in stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

