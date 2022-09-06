North County Police Cooperative to give out steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The North County Police Cooperative will be giving out steering wheel locks to any Kia or Hyundai owners who live in the municipalities they patrol.

The giveaway will be held on Friday, September 9 from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at James McGee Park, which is located behind Vinita Park City Hall at 8374 Midland Blvd.

The move comes as cities across the country have seen a recent spike in Hyundai and Kia thefts. St. Louis City has threatened to sue Hyundai and Kia if they do not take action to deter the thefts. Officials say the two makes of cars are easier to steal because they do not have engine immobilizers. St. Louis Metropolitan Police already held its own giveaway of car clubs for Hyundai and Kia owners in mid-August.

READ: Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts

The giveaway being put by North County Police Cooperative is only for residents of Vinita Park, Dellwood, Pine Lawn, Wellston, Beverly Hills, Velda Village Hills, Hanley Hills and Uplands Park. Residents who want to pick up a steering wheel lock must pre-register, which can be done by clicking here. Information can also be found by calling 314-574-4041.

