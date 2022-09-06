North County Police Cooperative to give out steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years have been recalled because of a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.(MGN)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The North County Police Cooperative will be giving out steering wheel locks to any Kia or Hyundai owners who live in the municipalities they patrol.

The giveaway will be held on Friday, September 9 from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at James McGee Park, which is located behind Vinita Park City Hall at 8374 Midland Blvd.

The move comes as cities across the country have seen a recent spike in Hyundai and Kia thefts. St. Louis City has threatened to sue Hyundai and Kia if they do not take action to deter the thefts. Officials say the two makes of cars are easier to steal because they do not have engine immobilizers. St. Louis Metropolitan Police already held its own giveaway of car clubs for Hyundai and Kia owners in mid-August.

READ: Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts

The giveaway being put by North County Police Cooperative is only for residents of Vinita Park, Dellwood, Pine Lawn, Wellston, Beverly Hills, Velda Village Hills, Hanley Hills and Uplands Park. Residents who want to pick up a steering wheel lock must pre-register, which can be done by clicking here. Information can also be found by calling 314-574-4041.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week
Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week
Gregory Smith III is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering...
Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested
Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and...
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue