National Salami Day will be Volpi Foods Day in St. Louis to honor long-time staple

Wednesday is National Salami Day - but in St. Louis, it will be Volpi Foods Day.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday is National Salami Day - but in St. Louis, it will be Volpi Foods Day.

It’s in honor of the family-run deli and meat shop on Daggett Avenue in the Hill. The shop was founded in 1902 and now generations later, Volpi Foods is the oldest, continuously operating cured meats shop in the United State.

The shop will be giving away a variety of meats to the first 120 customers who spend more than $30 on Wednesday, September 7.

