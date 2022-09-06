Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother in 2018

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Richard Emery.

Emery is accused in the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother inside a home in the 100 block of Whetstone on the night of Dec. 28. The 911 dispatcher reportedly heard gunshots and people screaming during the call.

Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39, were later identified by police as the victims.

Hours after the murders, detectives said Emery attempted to carjack a woman. He allegedly could not start the car and then stabbed the woman seven times.

The suspect was arrested at a QuikTrip on 1st Capitol Drive the following morning.

Emery faces life in prison if convicted, but prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty. Jury selection is expected to last until Sept. 19.

