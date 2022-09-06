Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother in 2018

Richard Darren Emery, 46, of St. Charles, Missouri, is facing 15 charges, including...
Richard Darren Emery, 46, of St. Charles, Missouri, is facing 15 charges, including first-degree murder.(St. Charles Police Dept.)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Richard Emery.

Emery is accused in the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother inside a home in the 100 block of Whetstone on the night of Dec. 28. The 911 dispatcher reportedly heard gunshots and people screaming during the call.

Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39, were later identified by police as the victims.

Prosecutors seek death penalty against St. Charles man charged with killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother

Hours after the murders, detectives said Emery attempted to carjack a woman. He allegedly could not start the car and then stabbed the woman seven times.

The suspect was arrested at a QuikTrip on 1st Capitol Drive the following morning.

Emery faces life in prison if convicted, but prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty. Jury selection is expected to last until Sept. 19.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Carjacker drives off as woman tries to get granddaughter out of car, charges say
Surveillance images showing suspects sought by the ATF in relation to a string of gun store...
Photos: Surveillance images of suspected gun theft ring
Surveillance image of individuals wanted in connection with several local gun thefts.
WANTED: ATF offers reward for information about gun theft ring targeting local stores
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.