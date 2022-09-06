A Drier Pattern, Then Weekend Rain Chances

Weather Discussion: Lots of clouds today and a slim chance for a sprinkle or brief shower. As the sun sets that rain chance fades and we begin a new pattern the rest of the week. The pattern change is dry and near normal warm days Wednesday through Friday.

The Allergy Report has Mold in the Very High category, so if you’re struggling with allergies, that is the most likely culprit. Hopefully some dry days ahead will drive down the mold count.

Weekend rain chances creep back in. It’s still a long ways away to pin down details, but we’re seeing some moistures come at us from the south/southeast to help spur a 30% chance for showers Saturday. Then a cold front arrives Sunday with a 40% chance for showers. Look for changes as we gain confidence on the exact forecast and pin down when to expect the rain, but just a heads up that we may need umbrellas at times this weekend.

