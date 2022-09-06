MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus and a box truck in Perry County, Missouri on Tuesday morning, September 6.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. on the 1400 block of Highway K.

Highway K is closed between County Road 600 and County Road 604. This is southwest of Perryville.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

MSHP said a school bus was traveling southbound and a box truck was heading north on Hwy. K when the bus crossed the centerline and both vehicles sideswiped each other.

The force of the crash caused the bus to off of the road and hit a ditch.

MSHP said the driver of the bus was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck did not appear to have any injuries.

First responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway K in Perry County, Missouri. The highway is closed between County Road 600 and County Road 604. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

Highway K is expected to be closed until 9:45 a.m.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

In a Facebook post, Perry County School District 32 said Bus 3 could not complete its route and no other drivers were available to pick up students. Parents are asked to bring their students to school.

