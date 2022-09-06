Couple’s KIA stolen in University City with insulin medicine inside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A night at The Pageant ended in a frustrating way for Kennan Vermette on Saturday, after parking his car in the nearby Metro lot.

“It was just kind of like kicking you while you’re down kind of thing,” said Vermette. “It was well lit. It had a sheriff sitting in his car at the lot. It had cameras all around. I thought I was fine. Go to the concert, come back an hour and a half later, and my car is just gone.”

He told News 4 that his 2021 Kia Sportage was stolen from the parking lot between 9:30 and 11 p.m., becoming one of the latest victims of the uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the Metro.

“I didn’t realize it was that prevalent until, yeah, like it happened to me,” said Vermette.

Yet, he did not just lose a car in the process.

“I’m diabetic, I left my insulin and my blood sugar kit in the car, so I don’t have that anymore,” he said. “And I have to pay to get that recovered.”

Vermette, who was diagnosed roughly two years ago, said he kept this life-saving medication and blood sugar test kit in a backpack in his car with plans to use it after the concert ended.

“I have my insulin to take before every meal essentially to help keep it down, and without that I’m unable to keep it down. So, my blood sugar levels have slowly been rising,” said Vermette. “Hindsight [is] 2020, like I shouldn’t have left it in the car.”

“Any blood sugar bouts, then that can be a hospital trip,” said Nina Marlotte, Vermette’s girlfriend. “So, if we don’t know what’s going on that can be incredibly stressful.”

While Vermette still has back up insulin, Marlotte explained that finding his car remains a top priority.

“We live almost paycheck to paycheck, so having to pay for a new car and insulin on top of that is like really hard for us,” she said.

They have scattered through tips on social media and continue to wait for any update from the police. Meanwhile, residents in the community have come to their support.

“People who are also diabetic have been reaching out to us who have extra insulin to give to us and things like that, so it has been really great because the entire community has kind of come to help us,” said Marlotte.

News 4 reached out to Bi-State Development for comment in response to a car being stolen from a Metro lot over the weekend. General Manager Kevin Scott issued the following statement:

“We are assisting law enforcement with this ongoing investigation. Thefts of these vehicle models are pervasive across the entire region. Although we work to mitigate these type of occurrences, Metro properties are not immune to broader regional challenges. We will continue to assist law enforcement teams as they work to meet these challenges.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.