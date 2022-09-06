Carjacker drives off as woman tries to get granddaughter out of car, charges say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to carjacking two people, including a woman with her granddaughter in the car, in north St. Louis.

On Tuesday, Darus Eubanks, 28, told the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he, at gunpoint, ordered a man out of a 2012 Chevrolet Mailbu outside a store and then drove off. That incident happened on June 27, 2021.

Later that day, Eubanks crashed into another car and walked to a nearby market and pistol-whipped a woman who was putting her granddaughter into a 2005 Hyundai Sonata. The woman was knocked to the ground. Court documents say the woman was trying to get her granddaughter out of the car when Eubanks began driving off.

Police later found Eubanks at his home with a gun and the woman’s car keys.

Eubanks pleaded guilty to two carjacking charges and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Eubanks will be sentenced on December 21.

