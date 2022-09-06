Bicyclist dies after being hit by car near Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A bicyclist was killed in an afternoon hit-and-run near Tower Grove Park.

The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Grant just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The bicyclist was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identity has not been released.

Authorities described the vehicle that drove off after hitting the bicyclist as a “newer model white Kia.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.