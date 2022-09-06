Bicyclist dies after being hit by car near Tower Grove Park

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A bicyclist was killed in an afternoon hit-and-run near Tower Grove Park.

The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Grant just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The bicyclist was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identity has not been released.

Authorities described the vehicle that drove off after hitting the bicyclist as a “newer model white Kia.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Carjacker drives off as woman tries to get granddaughter out of car, charges say
Surveillance images showing suspects sought by the ATF in relation to a string of gun store...
Photos: Surveillance images of suspected gun theft ring
Surveillance image of individuals wanted in connection with several local gun thefts.
WANTED: ATF offers reward for information about gun theft ring targeting local stores
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.