1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Downtown St. Louis

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in downtown St. Louis late Monday night.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in downtown St. Louis late Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Leonor K. Sullivan and Chouteau along the Riverfront at around 11:59 p.m. A man was found not breathing and unconscious after being shot. A woman later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

