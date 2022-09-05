WATCH: Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at gun store in Wright City

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Thieves used a stolen Hyundai to steal from a gun store in Wright City Saturday.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera, which shows the suspects using a Hyundai Sonata to crash through the doors at Osage County guns early Saturday morning.

Security cameras showed three cars full of people, and 7-9 suspects. They grabbed what they could and fled in about two minutes, about one minute before police arrived.

The manager says the store has about 4,000 guns and that the thieves got away with several weapons.

The thefts came days after thieves tried to make similar thefts at the Academy Sports in St. Peters and in the Metro East. No arrests have been made in those cases.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.