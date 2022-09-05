Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area.

One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.

The parade begins at 9 a. m.

However, that isn’t the only thing happening Monday. The St. Nicholas Greek Festival continues, it’s the largest ethnic festival in the area. There will be Greek food, dancing, live music, and a variety of other attractions at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church outside Forest Park.

Organizers say being back in person completes the tradition.

“We appreciate the patrons that supported us the last couple of years. It completely motivated us to do this in person and we’re so happy to see friendly and familiar faces that supported us for decades and came as little people and now bring their little people. It’s truly a St. Louis tradition,” Carol Kamburis with St. Nicholas Church.

Today is the last day of the festival-- it runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p. m.

