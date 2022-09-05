Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and appreciation, as a memorial sign honoring fallen St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is installed.

On Sunday, the Bohannon family hosted a memorial dedication and unveiling of the sign, approved unanimously by Missouri lawmakers last spring.

“He would love it, this is so him,” said Elizabeth Bohannon, Tamarris’ mother.

“He’s grinning, he’s smiling right now and I know he’s pointing at me and saying, ‘I did it again, I one-upped you man,’” added Al Bohannon, his father.

The placement of the sign is intentional, landing in the police department’s south precinct, the same area Officer Bohannon patrolled. Bohannon had more than three years of service on the force when he responded to a call for a shooting in a Tower Grove South neighborhood in August 2020.

A woman called 911 to report she heard shots fired in the alley behind her home. Moments later, a suspect barricaded himself inside the home. He fired at responding officers, killing Bohannon.

“I hope out of this tragedy, people will look back on this day and remember the person Tamarris was and all he stood for,” said Alexis Bohannon, his widow. “He will forever be our hero.”

The St. Louis Police Foundation is covering the cost of the sign, which will be installed at a later date.

“It’s heartwarming and it’s a great thank you to me, Liz, Alexis and the Bohannon family from the city, from the people, and we love it,” said Al Bohannon.

The Bohannons hope every time someone passes the sign, they remember how much the officer loved the city and worked toward improving the relationship between the community and police.

