Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and...
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue
The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is full of music, dance performances and authentic...
The annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival returns to full strength to feed thousands after two year hiatus
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts
Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts