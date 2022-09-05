Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

