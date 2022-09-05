Episode 199: Modern Brewery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Modern Brewery has been churning out some great beers including their most popular,Citrapolis, since it opened in 2014. But their brewery was always been a bit hidden, located off Manchester Road.

Now, their brand new tasting room is a show-stopper. You can’t miss it as you drive by Highway 64/40. Located next to the Science Center, owner Beamer Eisele can’t wait to introduce their beer to new customers.

Beamer started brewing beer in college at Harvard University, but his path took him away from economics and into the brewery business. He’s joined by longtime friend Charles Hess who’s heading up their new kitchen. Pizza and sandwiches will be a new part of the business.

The beer St. Louisians have come to love is crafted by head brewer Brian Harmon. He’s excited the new tasting room will eventually lead to an expanded beer program.

Modern Brewery is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday – Sunday.

