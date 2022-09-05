Blueberry Hill celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueberry Hill, the Delmar Loop icon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week.

The pop culture hot spot has been a gathering place for foodies and concertgoers, hosting Chuck Berry more than 200 times.

On Thursday, the owners are throwing a birthday bash, starting with VIP guests walking the blue carpet at 7:00 p.m. There will also be live music in the Duck Room, followed by karaoke, a champagne toast, door prizes and raffles, trivia and more.

You can also pick up “Rock and Roll Beer,” the first house beer at Blueberry Hill, which debuted in the 1980s. The American lager is now being reissued in collaboration with 4Hands.

