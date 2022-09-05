5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area.

Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.

“Everybody knows the history of St. Louis since 2014 and everything that happened with Michael Brown,” Wilkes says. “St. Louis really got a reputation for being a city that’s divided.”

The goal of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network is to host events and train community leaders in order to bring equity into the city.

“We wanna help St. Louis to grow and to be the city that has the potential to be unified across so many different ethnicities,” Wilkes says. “We’re a diverse city. We have a lot of immigrants that come to this city so we feel like by talking about racial unity and really showing it throughout the city, we’re making the city better as a whole.”

David Woodruff participated in the 5k run, saying his driving force behind it was to help support such an important cause.

“Everybody needs to work together and respect one another and listen to one another and work together,” Woodruff says. “We’re all in this together and when people work together, there’s power. That’s when great things happen and encouragement and hope.”

Woodruff says encouraging one another is crucial.

“We see that there’s a lot of true faith here and support of one another,” Woodruff says. “That’s a big part of this, just being with other people.”

Wilkes says through unity, St. Louis is stronger. That’s why he’s hoping to continue to see growth in his organization and within the community.

“It’s important for St. Louis for the people who live here,” Wilkes says. “St. Louis has a great foundation of people. A lot of people are moving here.”

The 5K race raised $15,000 for the St. Louis Reconciliation Network.

