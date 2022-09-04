WANTED: Search on for man accused beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood.

The search is on for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police tell News 4 the incident happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Lightwood Drive. Smith III is accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death. He then allegedly doused the home with gasoline before fleeing. Two children were home at the time and one of them called 911, police say. Both children were taken to a hospital.

Smith III is considered is armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a dark gray 2019 Dodge Durango with Washington license plate # C21593P.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.