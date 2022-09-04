Pujols hits career home run 695 as Cards sweep Cubs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols continues the climb towards 700 career home runs.

The Cardinals legend hit home run 695 Sunday and did it in his final career at-bat against the Redbirds longtime rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Sunday’s game was scoreless through 7.5 innings when Cubs manager David Ross pulled starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and brought in left-handed reliever Brandon Hughes. Hughes retired Andrew Knizner and then surrendered a double to Tommy Edman.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then sent Pujols up to pinch hit. With first base open, Ross elected to have Hughes pitch to Pujols. With the count at 0-1, Pujols got back into the box and hit the next pitch into the bleachers beyond the Cubs bullpen in left field.

The blast provided the Cards with the game-winning runs and a sweep, but also put Pujols one home run behind Alex Rodriguez on the all-time list.

