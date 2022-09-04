Pujols hits career home run 695 as Cards sweep Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols continues the climb towards 700 career home runs.

The Cardinals legend hit home run 695 Sunday and did it in his final career at-bat against the Redbirds longtime rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Sunday’s game was scoreless through 7.5 innings when Cubs manager David Ross pulled starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and brought in left-handed reliever Brandon Hughes. Hughes retired Andrew Knizner and then surrendered a double to Tommy Edman.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then sent Pujols up to pinch hit. With first base open, Ross elected to have Hughes pitch to Pujols. With the count at 0-1, Pujols got back into the box and hit the next pitch into the bleachers beyond the Cubs bullpen in left field.

The blast provided the Cards with the game-winning runs and a sweep, but also put Pujols one home run behind Alex Rodriguez on the all-time list.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the...
Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a...
Montgomery stays unbeaten with Cardinals, blanks Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the first inning of a...
MLB announces 85-game suspension for former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is hit by a pitch during the second inning of the team's...
Romine, Reds rough up Hudson, end Cards’ 3-game win streak