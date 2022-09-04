Lots of Clouds & Scattered Showers
First Alert Forecast
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Weather Discussion:
A stalled area of low pressure continues to bring lots of clouds, cooler temperatures and scattered showers to the area. This will continue to be the rule through Tuesday. Rain will be most likely during the afternoons and early evenings. And while it’s mostly showers, thunderstorms are possible at times.
Beyond Tuesday, there remains low rain chances and overall mild temperatures.
