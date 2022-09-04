Lots of Clouds & Scattered Showers

First Alert Forecast
Cooler temps and scattered showers
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion:

A stalled area of low pressure continues to bring lots of clouds, cooler temperatures and scattered showers to the area. This will continue to be the rule through Tuesday. Rain will be most likely during the afternoons and early evenings. And while it’s mostly showers, thunderstorms are possible at times.

Beyond Tuesday, there remains low rain chances and overall mild temperatures.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooler temps and scattered showers
Cooler temps and scattered showers
September 3 late seven-day
On/off rain continues through the weekend
September 3 seven-day forecast
On/off rain continues through the weekend
On/off rain continues through the weekend
On/off rain continues through the weekend