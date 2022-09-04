Cooler temps and scattered showers

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: This morning Bond and Clinton county are under a Flash Flood Warning while dense fog developed out in Phelps county.

Today - Rain becomes more scattered today with many remaining dry. This will allow much better conditions to take advantage of all the festivals and fairs this weekend. Temperatures will top out near 80°. Spot storms are possible this afternoon, but I wouldn’t let this rain chance keep you from the fun Labor Day events. Keep a rain jacket in the car or nearby so you can pop it on when rain moves in.

Labor Day - Scattered showers will again be present in the afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time for outdoor events, and the humidity will be low. Temperatures across the area will sit in the lower 80s.

Through the rest of the week, there remains low rain chances and overall mild temps.

7 Day Forecast

