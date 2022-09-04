3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.

All three were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.