3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight.

The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.

Three victims, a 41-year-old man, 42-year-old woman and 43-year-old woman, all from Mascoutah, were wounded and taken to local hospitals. Two were treated and released, police say.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody and a knife was recovered.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University...
Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T
Law enforcement officials urge safe driving for holiday weekend
St. Louis region applying for federal funding to reduce deadly car, pedestrian crashes
A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University...
Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T
The organization that plays a large role in transit in the St. Louis metro region is applying...
St. Louis region applying for federal funding to reduce deadly car, pedestrian crashes