3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight.

The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.

Three victims, a 41-year-old man, 42-year-old woman and 43-year-old woman, all from Mascoutah, were wounded and taken to local hospitals. Two were treated and released, police say.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody and a knife was recovered.

