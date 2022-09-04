3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight.
The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
Three victims, a 41-year-old man, 42-year-old woman and 43-year-old woman, all from Mascoutah, were wounded and taken to local hospitals. Two were treated and released, police say.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody and a knife was recovered.
