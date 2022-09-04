105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival closes on Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is full of music, dance performances and authentic Greek food.

Organizers tell News 4 that in previous years, about 30,000-40,000 people come out to the festival.

Irini Tashko is one of them, coming to the festival for years as a fellow Greek.

“That’s why I’m here,” Tashko says. “It’s just like mommy’s food. The music. People around you. It feels like you’re in Greece just for a few hours.”

The last two years of the festival had to be done as a drive-through version because of COVID-19.

“Last year, we didn’t even come because it’s not the same,” Tashko says. “To have the church here to open a candle, to interact with people. It’s better. I don’t know how to say it. It feels more alive.”

Organizer Carol Kamburis says being in-person again makes this year even more exciting.

“We appreciate the patrons that supported us the last couple of years,” Kamburis says. “It completely motivated us to do this in-person and we’re so happy to see friendly and familiar faces that supported us for decades and came as little people, and now bring their little people. It’s truly a St. Louis tradition.”

Despite the rain, it wasn’t going to stop people from enjoying the festival.

Jacqui Francis comes to St. Louis with friends every year for a Cardinals-Cubs baseball game. This year, the Greek festival was added to the to-do list.

“We went to the game last night and the lady in the seat next to us at the game, the Cards fan, said, ‘you have to go to the Greek fest tomorrow morning,’ so here we are,” Francis says.

The last day of the Greek Festival is on Monday. It’s open from 11 am to 6 pm near Forest Park in the Central West End.

