St. Louis region applying for federal funding to reduce deadly car, pedestrian crashes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The organization that plays a large role in transit in the St. Louis metro region is applying for federal funding to study improvements to make the area’s roads safer to travel.

Wednesday, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments moved forward with applying for federal infrastructure money to make travel safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians in the St. Louis region.

Officials with East-West Gateway said the federal government has $5 billion available for municipalities to study and improve safety for travelers. The funding will allow for a task force.

The organization’s goal is to have a 2 percent decrease in driver and pedestrian deaths every year.

“We have yet to hit a 2% reduction,” said Anna Musial, transportation coordinator for the East-West Gateway. “In fact, we’re going in the opposite direction.”

“There is a lot that can be done,” said St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro, public safety chair for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. “The key to all of that would be enforcement, and you’re just not going to have enough police, because it’s impossible to do that much enforcement. Most of the people that write these ordinances-me in particular-we don’t know anything about streets.”

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments will learn in January if the region is awarded some money and how much.

