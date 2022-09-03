On/off rain continues through the weekend

First Alert Forecast
On/off rain continues through the weekend
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: A very slow moving area of low pressure it moving through our region. The result is more clouds, cooler temperatures and some on and off rain. This trend will continue through the holiday weekend with most of the rain occurring during the afternoon & early evening each day.

We hold onto rain chances until at least Thursday, given the uncertainty of when we will be cleared of that low pressure.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On/off rain continues through the weekend
On/off rain continues through the weekend
Increased Rain Chance Through The Weekend
Increased Rain Chance Through The Weekend
Increased Rain Chance Through The Weekend
Increased Rain Chance Through The Weekend
Warm & Slight Rain Chances Through The Holiday Weekend
Warm & Slight Rain Chances Through The Holiday Weekend