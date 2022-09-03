On/off rain continues through the weekend

Weather Discussion: I’m sure many are saying “Rain, rain, go away” this morning. Showers will be most widespread during the first half of today as stalled low pressure makes little progress clearing the area. This afternoon the showers will gradually lose their coverage as the low moves eastward again. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible later today. Temperatures will be cooler because of the cloud cover with highs only reaching 80°. Bring a rain jacket just in case to the Cardinals game!

There exists more rain chances tomorrow and Labor Day Monday as we sit on the backend of the low pressure. These showers and storms are expected to be more scattered and will keep temperatures lower. In fact, we hold onto rain chances until at least Thursday, just given the uncertainty of when we will be cleared of that low pressure.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.