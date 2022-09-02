Travelers prepare for delays out of St. Louis airport ahead of Labor Day Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Many people are heading out of town on Friday for Labor Day weekend.

This summer has been full of delays at airports across the country and on Friday, a handful of flights were delayed from Lambert International Airport.

Shannah Riley is flying to Atlanta for Labor Day weekend and is aware of potential delays.

“It can be very frustrating,” Riley says. “You never know what could happen. You could get stuck somewhere and nobody wants that.”

Because of that, Riley made sure she wasn’t working on Monday in case she experienced any delays or cancellations.

“Be prepared to wait and don’t fly if you’re rushed because anything could happen,” she said.

Traveler Zaira Corral is flying to Nashville for a bachelorette trip. Corral says she’s cautiously optimistic her flight out of St. Louis will be on time.

Corral’s bigger concern is the flight back on Monday, hoping the airport isn’t too crowded.

“I know that there’s a lot of difficulty lately because of shortage of staff and things like that so kind of hoping that my travel is okay but I know that it could be a little bit delayed because of that,” Corral says.

This also comes as pilots across the country picketed on Thursday, demanding better pay and better schedules because staffing shortages were causing burnout.

Andy Knef had a five hour delay earlier this week on his way to St. Louis.

“Which of course meant I missed my connection in Atlanta by about 10 minutes and that meant I had to wait there for another two or three hours,” Knef says. “When I finally got into St. Louis to see my son, it was like 8:00 at night. It was a very, very long day.”

Knef is hoping for a better outcome for his flight back home to Jackson, Mississippi.

“I told my son don’t be shocked if I’m calling you to come back to spend the weekend and try another day,” Knef says. “Hopefully I don’t have to do that because I have stuff to do at home.”

This comes as the Department of Transportation launched a new tool to help travelers.

The dashboard tool explains what airlines would owe customers if their flights are delayed or cancelled.

Travelers pick which airline they are flying and it shows if the airline offers for you to re-book a new flight for free, if you’re entitled to a meal voucher or if you’re entitled to a hotel voucher.

Any delays or cancellations that are caused by weather or security concerns don’t count towards those offers.

If the delay or cancellation is caused by things like maintenance problems, crew problems, fueling, etc., that will count.

Riley says this is a useful tool to offer flyers.

“Most people don’t ask and the airlines will not also let you know that,” Riley says. “Sometimes you have to go say ‘hey for the inconvenience what is there that you may offer.’”

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.