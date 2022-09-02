St. Nicholas Greek Festival taking place this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival will take place Labor Weekend.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. Monday. It will feature live music, dance performances, and authentic Greek food.

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located at 4967 Forest Park Ave. Click here for more information and to view the food menu.

