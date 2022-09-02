St. Louis wins “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” Grant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.

The grant was established to boost economic recovery from the pandemic and rebuild American communities. St. Louis winning the grant will push forward efforts to grow the region’s manufacturing industry and continue to develop two of the metro’s next-generation industries: Bioscience and geospatial technology.

Officials with the St. Louis economic development partnership said it will grow the regional economy through workforce development, community revitalization, innovation and entrepreneurship.

St. Louis will also use the grant to develop the region’s globally significant advanced manufacturing industry cluster, including the construction of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center (AMICSTL) in North St. Louis City. The center grew out of an initiative at the St. Louis economic development partnership and is part of a bigger effort to revamp North City as a manufacturing and tech hub. Boeing also recently invested $5 million into the center.

The Greater St. Louis, Inc. proposal was one of only 21 selected to receive a grant, less than 4% of the original applicant pool. In addition to the $25 million federal grant, $16.3 million in local matching funds will go toward the effort, bringing the total investment in the metro, to date, to $41.3 million.

“One voice with one plan led to a big win for St. Louis,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., which is the formal applicant on behalf of the St. Louis metro, an effort it coordinated and spearheaded with the public-sector St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. “We can’t say this enough: when the St. Louis metro works together and speaks with one voice, we succeed. Working together as a metro is working, and it is how we will win this next decade for St. Louis.”

