St. Charles County PD speak on new SROs, plans to fill positions permanently in schools

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - With the start of the school year now underway for districts across the Metro, some schools in St. Charles County are already being greeted by new faces in the form of School Resource Officers.

“We’re here for you, we’re here for your safety, we’re here to be a resource,” said Officer Barry Bayles, an SRO with Westwood Trail Academy in the Francis Howell School District.

Bayles has served as an SRO for three years with the district.

“I’m really excited to see the increase in school resource officers in the schools,” he said.

Since the start of this school year, 14 more officers are now helping to serve the rest of St. Charles County’s unincorporated schools, as well as schools in Dardenne Prairie, Weldon Spring and Augusta Elementary School. $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding was approved back in June by the St. Charles County Council to support the addition of SROs.

“I’ve reached out for each of the superintendents of the five school districts we cover and they were very receptive, very happy about the initiative,” said St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz.

Frisz says the department had nine SROs in place serving their schools, but now they’re able to target all 23 schools in their jurisdiction. He says these new positions have not been filled permanently, but they are using overtime and have reassigned other officers in the department to fill these roles. In some cases an SRO may be serving an entire district if the district is all located on one campus.

“And then we backfill where those officers came from to get them back where they belong in terms of their specialized assignments. In the meantime, we have our schools covered,” he said.

While some families have expressed support for the addition of SROs across the county’s five districts, parents like Amy Grider are not sure if more policing in schools is the answer.

“My concern with anything that comes down to beefing up security in the schools is that [it] sometimes ends up causing a little bit more fear than its relieving for the kids,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like we make these choices based on high emotions and it feels like a band-aid…and I don’t think the data really supports that.”

With the county’s ARPA funding, officers will be equipped with all the necessary tools they need, including firearms, patrol cars, body cameras, safety vests, gas masks, and first aid kits.

Recently, the county also approved an additional $24,000 towards rifle safes for those 14 new positions.

“That was just for the new positions because the schools we already cover have the rifle safes,” said Frisz. “And we’re not the only agencies carrying rifles in schools. There’s a lot of agencies in the region specifically in this county that carry rifles in schools for enhanced school security. The officers are issued rifles anyways, so it’s better to have it in the school than locked in a vehicle.”

“I want them equipped to be able to respond. I just am not convinced yet that in the school is the best place to do that,” said Grider.

Officer Bayles does believe their role promotes safer schools; he says SROs are also crucial to improving students’ relationships with officers.

“To begin to feel comfortable around a police officer and even learn how to approach them and ask questions and engage with them,” said Bayles.

Chief Frisz says he expects the SRO positions to be permanently filled in the coming months.

