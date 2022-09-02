St. Ann assisted living resident missing after walking away from facility, police say

Charles Sims
Charles Sims(St. Ann PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Ann Police are searching for an elderly man who left a senior living facility Thursday.

Charles Sims, 75, was reported missing after leaving St. Ann Assisted Living on International Plaza Court at 10 a.m. and never returned. Sims, who was a new resident, was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and dementia.

He is described as 6 foot 3 inches tall weighing 240 pounds with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cap, white shirt, blue jeans, a watch, and a hospital band.

Anyone with information should call St. Ann Police at 314-427-8000 or 911.

