St. Ann assisted living resident missing after walking away from facility, police say
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Ann Police are searching for an elderly man who left a senior living facility Thursday.
Charles Sims, 75, was reported missing after leaving St. Ann Assisted Living on International Plaza Court at 10 a.m. and never returned. Sims, who was a new resident, was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and dementia.
He is described as 6 foot 3 inches tall weighing 240 pounds with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cap, white shirt, blue jeans, a watch, and a hospital band.
Anyone with information should call St. Ann Police at 314-427-8000 or 911.
