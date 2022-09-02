SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19.

Researchers are currently enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a Phase 1 vaccine trial designed to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response to investigational second-generation COVID-19 vaccines.

The study is enrolling people who have already received a primary vaccination series of either an approved mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna mRNA) or the approved Johnson & Johnson recombinant adenovirus COVID-19 vaccine and single booster vaccination. Anyone who has received a second booster vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is not eligible.

Participants will receive one or two injections of an investigational booster vaccine. They will then have several blood draws to monitor and see whether the vaccine resulted in an immune response.

Anyone interested in participating should email vaccine@slu.edu or call 866-410-6333. Click here for more information.

