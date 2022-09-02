Scattered showers today and through the weekend

Weather Discussion: Slight rain chances will persist Friday through next week, but I expect a lot of dry time and a warm one through the holiday weekend.

Cloud cover has increased ahead of low pressure that has moved into SW Missouri out of Oklahoma. This low pressure is moving slowly and will be the focal point for rain over the weekend. While we’re not expecting a wash-out, showers will be scattered across the area this afternoon. Temperatures will sit at 85° tonight with a low tonight of 68. A slightly better chance for a shower or storm exists Saturday. Highs Saturday will top near 86°. We hold onto rain chances Sunday and Monday as the low pressure clears the area. Accumulations through the week will sit right around an inch.

At this point, it’s not likely for temperatures to reach the 90s this weekend. Instead, we will enjoy temperatures in the mid to upper-80s for the next few days.

