Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rockwood School Board member, Jessica Clark, attended her first board meeting Thursday night since she made controversial comments. Fellow board members, as well as parents and students, criticized her and some parents called for her to resign.

Last month, while speaking at an event for a conservative radio station on which she hosts a program, Clark made several controversial comments.

“I used the word libtard, they said I was an ableist. I mean they come in with the kids in wheelchairs and everything. Like, oh Jessica’s an ableist. Whatever, I was talking to you. You are a libtard and I mean that and I stand on it,” said Clark.

She also said, “When we talk about this transgender crap, you’re not going to do that to my kids.”

Board president Jamie Mayes said the comments brought negative attention to the district and undermined her ability to serve. Board member Izzy Imig said Clark has made disruptive comments several times and that if she isn’t on the board to serve the purpose of education, she should just leave.

One parent who spoke said, “If she had any decency she would apologize and resign in disgrace.”

Clark didn’t apologize for her comments or try to explain them but said she was elected because some parents felt excluded by the district.

“Over the last few days and even today, we talk a lot about community and all students and all families. Let me remind you that I would not be sitting here if all families and all felt like they were actually part of that all.”

Board members voted to strip Clark of her position on a district welcoming committee and to prevent her from representing the district at state school board meetings.

