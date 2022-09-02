Police investigate fatal crash in North County
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.
The crash happened on Westbound 270 at New Florissant. Police said at least five cars were involved, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a U-Haul box truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at least one person was found dead at the scene.
I-270 has since been reopened.
