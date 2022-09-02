Police investigate fatal crash in North County

Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Westbound 270 at New Florissant. Police said at least five cars were involved, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a U-Haul box truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at least one person was found dead at the scene.

I-270 has since been reopened.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a...
St. Louis wins “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” Grant
Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments
Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments
planned parenthood
Metro East Planned Parenthood clinic expanding hours to deal with uptick in patients
Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St....
Police investigate fatal crash in North County